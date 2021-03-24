Homicide investigators called in after toddler dies of blunt force trauma

Toronto police say a two-year-old girl's death is now being treated as a homicide.

The girl died in hospital on Friday, March 19 after she was taken there in medical distress.

A post-mortem revealed the toddler died from blunt force trauma, police said Wednesday in a news release that offered few additional details about the incident.

Investigators with 31 Division, in the city's northwest, and members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre were initially on the case.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

No charges have been laid at this time.