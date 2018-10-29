Skip to Main Content
Police charge man accused of abducting his toddler in 1987
Toronto

Toronto police say a man accused of kidnapping his toddler son before going into hiding in the U.S. for three decades is due in court today for a bail hearing.

67-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was extradited to Canada after being released from U.S. custody

The Canadian Press ·
Allan Mann Jr., 66, entered the U.S. with his 21-month-old son on June 24, 1987 and obtained fake identification for himself and son, including Texas birth certificates, investigators say. (Missing Children's Society of Canada)

Police say 67-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was extradited to Canada after being released from U.S. custody in New York City and has been charged with abduction.

On Tuesday, Mann finished an 18-month stint in a U.S. prison for illegally obtaining government benefits while eluding authorities.

Toronto police allege Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in 1987 before fleeing to the U.S. and obtaining fake identities for him and his son.

Mann was eventually arrested in Vernon, Conn., in 2018 after relatives provided information to officials.

Mann's son is now in his 30s and reunited with his mother after Mann's arrest, after years of believing his mother had died shortly after his birth.

Watch as the mother of Jermaine Mann recounts their emotional reunion:

The two were separated when the boy's father allegedly abducted him as a toddler. Now, decades later, an Ontario woman has been reunited with her son, a 33-year-old man. 2:21
