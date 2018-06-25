Toby the Shih Tzu mix found 1 week after he was dognapped

Toby the seven-year-old Shih Tzu mix has been found after being stolen two Saturdays ago by a woman impersonating an animal transport driver.

Toby was located in Mississauga Saturday, one week after he was dognapped, after the city's animal services got a tip that he was found tied to a bench.

When he was brought to the shelter, Giuliana Carere, an animal control officer who had been following the media campaign surrounding Toby, immediately recognized the dog. When she called Toby's name, the little dog's ears "perked" right up, she said.

'The call we were waiting for'

She then called Larysa Struk, the founding director of Team Dog Rescue — the organization that set out to find Toby via a social media campaign that went viral.

When Struk received the phone call, she said it was a relief after immense stress.

"It was one of those moments where I just felt my heart beating in my chest," said Struk. "It was the call we were waiting for."

Struk says Toby was identified thanks to a number of his unique features, including his teeth, ear colour and fur patterns. However, the biggest identifier was how he "sits pretty" when offered treats.

Police are still trying to find the woman who allegedly impersonated a Critter Cab driver and stole the dog.

What's next for Toby?

Toby was found tied to a bench in Mississauga.

As for Toby immediate future, Team Dog Rescue hopes to give him a complete makeover and prepare him for a new owner.

They're making sure he gets blood work, vaccines, is neutered and gets a full dental checkup.

According to Struk, Toby's schedule for the next few days will include enjoying the weather and playing with the other pooches at Team Dog Rescue.