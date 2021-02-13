Snowed in? Here's where to go tobogganing in Toronto
By the end of Monday, Toronto could get as much as 60 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada. Here's a list of the sledding hills open in Toronto on Monday.
Here's a list of the sledding hills open in Toronto on Monday
By the end of Monday, Toronto could get as much as 60 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.
While some are taking the day off to stay warm indoors, others are looking for ways to capitalize on the amount of snow outside.
Here's a list of hills open for tobogganing. While the hills are open, they are unsupervised and are used at your own risk.
- Adams Park: 2 Rozell Rd.
- Baycrest Park: 160 Neptune Dr.
- Bickford Park: 400 Grace Street.
- Birchmount Park: 95 Birchmount Rd.
- Bridlewood Park: 445 Huntingwood Dr.
- Burnett Park: 352 Burnett Ave.
- Byng Park: 299 Pharmacy Ave.
- Cedarvale Park: 443 Arlington Ave.
- Centennial Park: 165 Centennial Park Blvd.
- Charlottetown Park: 65 Charlottetown Blvd.
- Cornell Park: 18 Beran Dr.
- Elizabeth Simcoe Park: 180 Sylvan Ave.
- Fairmount Park: 1725 Gerrard Street E.
- Glendora Park: 201 Glendora Ave.
- Glen Stewart Park: 351 Glen Manor Dr.
- Graydon Hall Park: 215 Graydon Hall Dr.
- Greenwood Park: 150 Greenwood Ave.
- Humber Sheppard Park: 3100 Weston Rd.
- L'Amoreaux Sports Complex: 100 Silver Springs Blvd.
- Milliken Park: 4325 McCowan Rd.
- Murison Park: 99 Murison Blvd.
- Riverdale Park East: 550 Broadview Ave.
- Riverdale Park West: 375 Sumach St.
- Thomson Memorial Park: 1005 Brimley Rd.
- Weston Lions Park: 2125 Lawrence Avenue W.
- Withrow Park: 725 Logan Ave.
Toboggan safely
The City of Toronto has guidelines on how to sled safely. Report unsafe conditions to 311 and call 911 if there is an emergency.
Check the hill
- Make sure the hill is free of hazards like trees, rocks, bumps, fences and bare spots.
- Check to see that there is a lot of room to stop at the bottom of the hill, away from rivers, roads or railroads.
- Avoid ice-covered areas.
Check your gear
- Use proper sliding equipment. Inner tubes and plastic discs are difficult to control and can be dangerous.
- Avoid loose scarves, drawstrings and long ropes.
- Wear a helmet. Ski helmets are recommended since they're made for cold weather and similar falls and speed.
Toboggan safely
- Kneel or sit on your toboggan. Don't stand or lie down head first.
- Slide down the middle of the hill and climb up the sides.
- Make sure your route is clear before sliding.
- All children should be supervised by an adult.
- Please leave your pets at home. Pets may get excited, become hard to control and could cause injury.