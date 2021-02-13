Snowed in? Here's where to go tobogganing in Toronto

By the end of Monday, Toronto could get as much as 60 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

While some are taking the day off to stay warm indoors, others are looking for ways to capitalize on the amount of snow outside.

Here's a list of hills open for tobogganing. While the hills are open, they are unsupervised and are used at your own risk.

Adams Park : 2 Rozell Rd.

: 2 Rozell Rd. Baycrest Park : 160 Neptune Dr.

: 160 Neptune Dr. Bickford Park: 400 Grace Street.

400 Grace Street. Birchmount Park: 95 Birchmount Rd.

95 Birchmount Rd. Bridlewood Park: 445 Huntingwood Dr.

445 Huntingwood Dr. Burnett Park: 352 Burnett Ave.

352 Burnett Ave. Byng Park: 299 Pharmacy Ave.

299 Pharmacy Ave. Cedarvale Park: 443 Arlington Ave.

443 Arlington Ave. Centennial Park: 165 Centennial Park Blvd.

165 Centennial Park Blvd. Charlottetown Park: 65 Charlottetown Blvd.

65 Charlottetown Blvd. Cornell Park: 18 Beran Dr.

18 Beran Dr. Elizabeth Simcoe Park: 180 Sylvan Ave.

180 Sylvan Ave. Fairmount Park: 1725 Gerrard Street E.

1725 Gerrard Street E. Glendora Park: 201 Glendora Ave.

201 Glendora Ave. Glen Stewart Park: 351 Glen Manor Dr.

351 Glen Manor Dr. Graydon Hall Park: 215 Graydon Hall Dr.

215 Graydon Hall Dr. Greenwood Park : 150 Greenwood Ave.

: 150 Greenwood Ave. Humber Sheppard Park: 3100 Weston Rd.

3100 Weston Rd. L'Amoreaux Sports Complex: 100 Silver Springs Blvd.

100 Silver Springs Blvd. Milliken Park: 4325 McCowan Rd.

4325 McCowan Rd. Murison Park: 99 Murison Blvd.

99 Murison Blvd. Riverdale Park East: 550 Broadview Ave.

550 Broadview Ave. Riverdale Park West: 375 Sumach St.

375 Sumach St. Thomson Memorial Park: 1005 Brimley Rd.

1005 Brimley Rd. Weston Lions Park: 2125 Lawrence Avenue W.

2125 Lawrence Avenue W. Withrow Park: 725 Logan Ave.

Toboggan safely

The City of Toronto has guidelines on how to sled safely. Report unsafe conditions to 311 and call 911 if there is an emergency.

Check the hill

Make sure the hill is free of hazards like trees, rocks, bumps, fences and bare spots.

Check to see that there is a lot of room to stop at the bottom of the hill, away from rivers, roads or railroads.

Avoid ice-covered areas.

Check your gear

Use proper sliding equipment. Inner tubes and plastic discs are difficult to control and can be dangerous.

Avoid loose scarves, drawstrings and long ropes.

Wear a helmet. Ski helmets are recommended since they're made for cold weather and similar falls and speed.

