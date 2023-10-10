TMU men's soccer season going ahead after investigation into team conduct

Toronto Metropolitan University's men's varsity soccer team will have its season proceed as scheduled, the school announced Tuesday, after an investigation into alleged "concerning behaviour" involving the team.

The school hasn't provided any specifics as to what sort of "behaviour" prompted the investigation, which led to the team forfeiting games earlier this year.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the school said it "retained a third party to conduct a thorough and independent investigation" after it received a "concerning" report about the team earlier this year. The statement does not specify the third party that conducted the investigation.

"The investigation has been completed and the results shared with the university. Based on the findings, the men's soccer season will proceed as scheduled," the statement reads.

"The university considers this matter resolved. In order to protect privacy and confidentiality of all those involved, the university will not be providing further comment or releasing details of the independent investigation."