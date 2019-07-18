Titans crew member killed during special effects test in Toronto

A crew member working on the TV show Titans was killed while preparing for an upcoming shoot in Toronto on Thursday morning, according to the studio.

The show's executive producers at Warner Bros. said in a statement that special effects co-ordinator and "treasured colleague" Warren Appleby died after an accident at a special effects facility.

"Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures," the statement reads.

"The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Emergency crews were called to the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road in the city's west end at 11:29 a.m. ET, police said on Twitter.

A piece of equipment had burst and a shard of metal then struck Appleby. His injuries were initially deemed "very serious," police said. He died on the way to hospital.

Brenton Thwaites plays Robin, the most well-known character in the series. (Warner Bros./DC Comics)

The show's production is expected to shut down for two days. The provincial ministry of labour is investigating.

Titans is a grittier take on the DC Comics series Teen Titans, which includes Batman's sidekick Robin and other characters like Starfire and Beast Boy. The series is streaming on Netflix and the DC Universe app.

The Titans team was previously featured in two animated series.