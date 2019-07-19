Ministry issues orders at site where Titans crew member killed

The Ministry of Labour says it has issued two orders at the Etobicoke special effects business where a crew member working on the TV show Titans was killed on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement Friday that a worker "sustained fatal injuries when they were struck by a part of a machine."

"Two ministry inspectors and [a] ministry engineer attended the workplace," the statement said. "Two orders and one requirement were issued to the employer Acme FX."

The ministry did not disclose the specifics of those orders.

"The ministry's investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

The show's executive producers at Warner Bros. said in a statement that special effects co-ordinator Warren Appleby died after an accident at the site.

Warner Bros. said Appleby had a 25-year career in TV and movies, and was "beloved by all who worked with him."

"The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren's family and friends at this most difficult time," the statement said.

The show's production is expected to shut down for two days.

Mayor John Tory told reporters that the the city needs to pay tribute to Appleby, but also learn from the incident.

"When you see these spectacular effects in movies and TV shows, there is an element of danger in producing them for the benefit of the camera," Tory said. "We just have to make sure that whatever changes to procedures and rules and processes that are necessary that come out of looking at this very carefully, hopefully will bring a tiny degree of comfort to Mr. Appleby's family, but more importantly will make sure that people are safe going forward."

Titans is a grittier take on the DC Comics series Teen Titans, which includes Batman's sidekick Robin and other characters like Starfire and Beast Boy. The series is streaming on Netflix and the DC Universe app.

The Titans team was previously featured in two animated series.