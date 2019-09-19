Man in hospital with stab wounds after fight at Mississauga Tim Hortons

A man in his 20s is in hospital with stab wounds after a fight at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

Police were called to 151 City Centre Drive around 10 p.m. for reports of a fight involving a large group of people inside the coffee shop.

One male was taken to hospital with what were originally deemed life-threatening injuries, Peel police Const. Sarah Patten told CBC Toronto.

The victim's injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, she said.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage from dashboard cameras and nearby businesses.