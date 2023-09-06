TIFF starts Thursday. Here's how TTC service is changing

A stretch of King Street West will be closed to vehicles starting Thursday as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 48th annual event.

As a result, streetcars will divert away from the busy downtown stretch. There will be no TTC service on King between Spadina Avenue and Church Street until Monday.

King will also be closed to traffic between Peter Street and University Avenue until Monday.

The service changes come as downtown continues to be plagued by traffic congestion and construction work.

"We absolutely get the frustration, we really do," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. "Our obligation is to continue to try and run the best possible service we can given all of the road limitations that we have."

Here's how the road closure will affect TTC routes, according to the transit agency:

504 King replacement bus

Transit riders will need to transfer between streetcars and replacement buses on King Street East between Church and Jarvis Street, and on King Street West between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue.

Travellers headed eastbound will be diverted via Spadina Avenue, Adelaide Street and University Avenue before rejoining the regular route. Meanwhile, travellers headed westbound will be diverted via University Avenue, Richmond Street and Spadina Avenue before going back to the route.

304 King replacement bus

Transit riders relying on the 304 King night streetcar will also need to transfer between streetcars and replacement buses. Those travelling eastbound will be diverted via Spadina Avenue, Adelaide Street and University Avenue, while those travelling westbound will be diverted via University Avenue, Richmond Street, and Spadina Avenue.

504 King streetcar service will be affected between Thursday until Tuesday for planned TIFF celebrations. (TTC)

Green says the TTC will have employees positioned across the route throughout the festival to help transit riders needing assistance with route planning.

"If you haven't already figured out an alternate route, plan ahead, give it a little bit of extra time," Green said. "If at all possible, avoid the surfaces, try and stay on the underground routes to get you through the downtown core."

The TTC says regular service will resume at 5 a.m. Monday. However, due to red carpet events on King Street West on Monday and Tuesday, diversions will also be in place from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days.

Red carpet events between Sept. 13 and 16 could also cause minor delays for customers, Green said.