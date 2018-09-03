Skip to Main Content
TIFF lineups begin again ... before the start of the festival itself
New

TIFF lineups begin again ... before the start of the festival itself

Monday marked the first day individual tickets went on sale to the public, both online and in person.

Individual tickets went on sale to the public Monday at 10 a.m.

Julia Knope ·
Hopeful movie-goers line up at the Festival Box Office, located at 225 King Street West, in TIFF's rush line for tickets. ( John Grierson/CBC)

It's that time of year again — the days are getting shorter, kids are heading back to school and tickets for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) go on sale. 

Monday marked the first day individual tickets went on sale to the public, although ticket packages were offered to the public back in June and tickets went on sale to Patron Circle members on August 23. 

Movie passes are being sold online via ticketmaster.ca, and in person at the TIFF Call Centre and Festival Box Offices, where lines have already been forming outside the doors. 

 

The online tickets have been flying off the (virtual) shelf.

 

Some movies have already been sold-out, causing some people to take to Twitter with their complaints.  

 

 

The TIFF festival officially runs from September 6-16, and is expected to welcome stars such as Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Sterling K. Brown to the city. 

Hot films include Halloween, The Hate U Give

Although tickets may be hard to get your hands on, there are a number of hot-topic films in the festival's schedule this year. 

Among the films generating the most buzz this year is Halloween, which is based off the iconic 1978 American slasher film.  

 

Other anticipated films includeThe Hate U Give starring Amandla Stenberg, which is "a timely commentary in the Black Lives Matter era," according to TIFF's website, and is an adaptation of a novel by Angie Thomas

La La Land's Ryan Gosling will star in First Man, another noteworthy film on the adventures and life of Neil Armstrong. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us