TIFF lineups begin again ... before the start of the festival itself

It's that time of year again — the days are getting shorter, kids are heading back to school and tickets for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) go on sale.

Monday marked the first day individual tickets went on sale to the public, although ticket packages were offered to the public back in June and tickets went on sale to Patron Circle members on August 23.

Movie passes are being sold online via ticketmaster.ca, and in person at the TIFF Call Centre and Festival Box Offices, where lines have already been forming outside the doors.

<a href="https://twitter.com/cameron_tiff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cameron_tiff</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TIFF_NET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TIFF_NET</a> Silliness in the single tickets TIFF purchase line today..?! Normally queue inside the lobby @ 225 King. Instead making people stand out in the heat when there’s plenty of room inside..?! Not great line management <a href="https://twitter.com/TIFF_NET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TIFF_NET</a> ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommonSenseisgone?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommonSenseisgone</a> —@TOgirlALB

The online tickets have been flying off the (virtual) shelf.

Hi Connor, we recommend becoming a Member to get early access to 🎟s. In the meantime, try this:<br><br>- During Festival, check at 7am to see what's back on-sale<br>- Check availability: <a href="https://t.co/CcV0TBaea9">https://t.co/CcV0TBaea9</a><br>- Check additions: <a href="https://t.co/zwYSpsqMhN">https://t.co/zwYSpsqMhN</a><br>- Try the Rush line! —@tiff_help

Some movies have already been sold-out, causing some people to take to Twitter with their complaints.

Tickets went on sale today for TIFF but unfortunately all the tickets are sold out 🙁🙁, guess I’ll have to wait and see it September 21st! —@cassko

Hey there! Members, package holders, and Insiders have had earlier access to 🎟s so many popular items have gone off sale. There are other titles in the MM programme still available if you're looking for something like HALLOWEEN! —@tiff_help

The TIFF festival officially runs from September 6-16, and is expected to welcome stars such as Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Sterling K. Brown to the city.

Hot films include Halloween, The Hate U Give

Although tickets may be hard to get your hands on, there are a number of hot-topic films in the festival's schedule this year.

Among the films generating the most buzz this year is Halloween, which is based off the iconic 1978 American slasher film.

Other anticipated films includeThe Hate U Give starring Amandla Stenberg, which is "a timely commentary in the Black Lives Matter era," according to TIFF's website, and is an adaptation of a novel by Angie Thomas

La La Land's Ryan Gosling will star in First Man, another noteworthy film on the adventures and life of Neil Armstrong.