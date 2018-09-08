Amidst the glitz and glamour of opening weekend, the Toronto International Film Festival is focusing on female empowerment with a rally that's part of its Share Her Journey initiative.

Share Her Journey, launched last year, is a five-year commitment aimed at increasing opportunities for women in the entertainment industry.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to do what people said they would do," said Canadian actor Mia Kirshner. "Stand by the survivors, the witnesses. It's time to do better. Action, not talk."

Saturday morning, activists in the entertainment industry will march on festival street. Speakers will include several prominent women including Geena Davis, Dr. Stacy L. Smith, founder and director of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, and Kirshner, co-founder of the #AfterMeToo campaign, a movement aimed at improving culture, legislation and policies surrounding sexual misconduct in the workplace.

#AfterMeToo

"We're almost upon the one-year anniversary when #metoo finally became a global movement," she said. "Unless we improve the conditions where our bodies are respected in the workplace, I don't see how we'll have our minds respected and achieve leadership."

Last year, #AfterMeToo released a list of recommendations for next steps, including establishing an independent national organization to fight sexual violence in the entertainment industry, but Kirshner says progress has been slow.

"There are good people in this industry who are trying," she said. "There are three working groups that have formed. Some people are trying very hard. Unfortunately, this is not their only file they're dealing with."

'Rosa'

In response, #AfterMeToo is planning on launching a digital platform, dubbed "Rosa" that's supposed to help survivors with a host of resources, including helping geo-located low-cost mental health support, and live phone and legal support.

Kirshner said it won't just be for people in the entertainment industry. The plan is to translate the resource into five languages so it's as accessible as possible.

"This is a response to what survivors have asked for. We see a critical gap in service," she said. "We're trying to reduce trauma, save time and make it easier to access justice."

The Share Her Journey rally is 10 a.m. Saturday on festival street.