How to get around King Street during this year's TIFF block party

A section of King Street West will be closed to traffic starting tomorrow for the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF's annual Festival Street event runs from Thursday to Sunday, covering the stretch of King Street West from University Avenue to Peter Street.

To accommodate riders during the closure, the TTC will be diverting its usual King streetcars to Queen Street.

The 504 King will turn off King Street at Spadina Avenue in the west and York Street in the east during the diversion.

Regular service will resume Monday morning, but the TTC said "brief service diversions" will take place on Monday and Tuesday during red carpet events on King Street.

King Street is Toronto's busiest surface transit route.

The Festival Street event is now in its sixth year, and will feature live music, food trucks and film screenings.

This year, the TTC has also partnered with TIFF to offer a free movie screening to transit riders at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday at noon.

The film will be announced on Saturday evening. The screening will be open to anyone with either a Presto card or a TTC transfer.