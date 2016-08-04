'Prolific ticket scammer' Shaun Nixon arrested again, this time in Vancouver

A man who has had several run-ins with law enforcement officers for allegedly defrauding people with fake tickets has been arrested again, Peel Regional Police say.

Shaun Nixon, 38, of no fixed address, has been described by police as a "prolific ticket scammer." He was arrested in Vancouver on April 25 in relation to a ticket scam investigation, police said in a press release on Thursday.

It's alleged that between Dec. 27, 2018 and Feb. 20, 2019, Nixon advertised fictitious tickets for sale for concerts and sporting events through his social media profile and through online classifieds.

Nixon used the alias Shaun Dawson and his real photo for his social media profile, police said.

Investigators say the victims e-transferred Nixon payment for the tickets, but once the money was received, he would cease contact.

Investigators have identified 10 victims across Canada.

With the assistance of the R.C.M.P.'s B.C. Fugitive Return Program and the Vancouver Police Department, Nixon was arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant.

Police say Nixon was returned to Ontario where he was held for a bail hearing on May 1 at the W. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in Brampton.

Nixon was arrested twice in less than a month in 2016 for allegedly defrauding people with fake tickets.