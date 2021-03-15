Toronto police to give update on 1983 cold case killings of 2 women

Toronto police are set to hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on two cold case homicides dating back nearly four decades.

Chief James Ramer will be joined by Deputy Chief Pauline Gray of the specialized operations commands and Det.-Sgt. Steve Smith of the force's homicide and missing persons unit cold case section.

The update pertains to the brutal slayings of Susan Tice, 45, and Erin Gilmour, 22 in August and December 1983.

In 2021, Toronto police told CBC's The Fifth Estate that they were close to identifying the killer responsible for the women's deaths. The investigation was featured in The Fifth Estate's report The Gene Hunters.

In 2021, Toronto police told CBC's The Fifth Estate that they were close to identifying the killer responsible for the women's deaths. The investigation was featured in The Fifth Estate's report The Gene Hunters.

Both victims were sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in their beds. They lived just kilometres apart, Tice in the Bickford Park neighbourhood of Toronto and Gilmour in a Yorkville apartment.

Gilmour was an aspiring fashion designer and the daughter of mining tycoon David Gilmour and Tice was a family therapist and mother of four teenagers.

The crimes were "absolute overkill," Smith told The Fifth Estate. They were "overly violent … it was almost like it was gratuitous."

In 2000, through DNA tests, police determined the same man killed both women.

Then in recent years, detectives entered DNA from semen left on of the crime scenes into the popular family tree database called GEDmatch. It uses raw DNA data submitted voluntarily by members who use companies like 23andMe or Ancestry.ca to do family history research.

In November 2020, police researchers successfully identified the unknown suspect's great-grandparents. Since then, family tree researchers have been working their way down from that set of great-grandparents to try to ascertain the identity of the unknown great-grandson they believe is the killer.

"We've narrowed it down to basically two families," Smith said last year.