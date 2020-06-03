2 thunderstorms track across GTA, bringing lightning, rain, hail

Two separate thunderstorms tracked across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday night, bringing lightning, lots of rain and some hail, Environment Canada says.

Ryan Rozinskis, severe weather meteorologist for Environment Canada, based in Toronto, said the storms moved from northwest to southeast and were about half an hour apart. The storms also brought high winds.

One storm was farther east, while the other storm was farther west, but neither were considered severe, he said.

The federal weather agency received reports of hail stones as big as two centimetres in diameter in Vaughan and Mississauga and 1.5 centimetres in Scarborough.

"These thunderstorms brought a lot of frequent lightning and hail to some areas. That would be the main story with these storms," Rozinskis told CBC Toronto.

About 15 millimetres of rain was reported in Toronto, he said.

Environment Canada has received few reports of damage, but Rozinskis said that's something that is often reported the next day.

Reports of damage can be made on Twitter through the hashtag, #onstorm, and through email to onstorm@canada.ca.