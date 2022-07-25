Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch as heavy rain and wind hits Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and much of southern Ontario on Sunday night.

The public weather agency says conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms this evening. It says the main threats are damaging wind gusts, while large hail and torrential rains are lesser threats.

It is not ruling out the possibility of a tornado.

⛈️ We are closely watching thunderstorms developing over Ontario. Please continue to monitor for updated alerts and have a reliable weather source as the situation can evolve quickly. 👉 <a href="https://t.co/i1oRp8UiCp">https://t.co/i1oRp8UiCp</a><br>Radar and lightning below 👇 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/ALVj5jaJtU">pic.twitter.com/ALVj5jaJtU</a> —@ECCCWeatherON

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when thunderstorms are expected to produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada says large hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees, and blow vehicles off the road.

Heavy downpours also carry the risk of causing flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

As the storm moves east, Quinte West OPP has announced on their detachment channels that as the storm approaches Madoc, Ont., houses and roofs are being "torn apart" with damage closer to Highway 7.

There are no injuries, OPP reports.