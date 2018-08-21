A thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Toronto after a brief but intense downpour moved over the city Tuesday afternoon.

"The threat of severe thunderstorms will continue through the early evening," Environment Canada says.

Crazy two-minute progression of weather in this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnStorm</a>. From so dark my solar-powered porch light was coming on... <a href="https://t.co/6hWEBtu2cR">pic.twitter.com/6hWEBtu2cR</a> —@MuseumGirlSarah

The agency tracked one severe storm that moved over Toronto from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

It issued the following reminders for anyone caught out in a storm:

- If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

- Avoid driving through water on roads.

- When thunder roars, go indoors.

Toronto police is asking passers-by to stay clear of the area near Highfield Rd north of Dundas St E. after reports of a hydro pole being split into two by lightning during the heavy rainfall.

Residents should also be prepared in case of ponding and basement flooding, Mark Schuster, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada says.

"When you get significant amounts of precipitation in short periods of time that's when we start to run into problems," he said early Tuesday.

Schuster also warned that thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening could be severe, largely due to potentially damaging winds.

City crews block off one lane of traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard West at Remembrance Drive for flooding. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

Early Tuesday morning, The City of Toronto issued a statement to say that Transportation Services staff are monitoring the roads and working to keep catch basins free of debris.

Mayor John Tory noted city crews have been dispatched to some flooding "hot spots" so they can quickly respond to calls.

"They are using some of the electronic technology to closely monitor the situations in difference places to make sure they are on top of this and I think that is as much as can be expected," he told reporters during an afternoon news conference.

The city also advised residents to take "extra care" when travelling and outlined steps to mitigate the risk of damage to property.

One lane of traffic was closed on Lake Shore Boulevard West due to pooling water Tuesday. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

Residents are advised to:

Walk, bike and drive with caution, with motorists being reminded to watch for cyclists and pedestrians.

Avoid driving when possible, especially in low-lying areas and underpasses, or through deep water.

Treat traffic signals that are down as four-way stops.

Help clear catch basins on their streets "where safe to do so," to prevent both street and basement flooding.

Move valuables onto shelves or upper floors in their homes.

Ensure downspouts are clear and are draining onto a permeable surface.

Keep cleaning solutions, paints and other chemicals off the floor so they don't contaminate floodwaters.

Residents who do end up with flooding in their basement should call 311 immediately, as well as Toronto Hydro if the power is on; call their insurance provider as soon as possible; and reduce or eliminate water use if there's a sewer backup or the backwater valve has been activated.

Flood warning

Tuesday's weather is just the latest in a series of heavy downpours in the GTA this month. The region was overwhelmed by a sudden rainstorm on Aug. 7, then another system brought more showers and thunderstorms last Friday.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood outlook Monday afternoon, which is an early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts.

The agency said all rivers within the GTA are at a higher risk of hazardous conditions and flooding, so it's advising people to be cautious around all bodies of water.

The flood outlook is in effect until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, once the storm passes through by Tuesday evening, more pleasant weather will replace the humidity that's been a hallmark of the summer. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s for the rest of the week under sunny skies.