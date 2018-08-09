Skip to Main Content
Watch out for thunderstorms, Environment Canada warns

Toronto could be hit with more powerful thunderstorms on Thursday.

Many in the city still cleaning up after major storm on Tuesday night

Cross your fingers this potential storm doesn't cause as much flooding as Tuesday night's downpour, which overwhelmed part of the Rogers Centre parking lot. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 1:15 p.m., even though the afternoon and evening forecast only calls for a 40 per cent chance of rain.

On Tuesday night, parts of the city were hammered by torrential rain that lasted for more than an hour. That led to widespread flooding, damaging both private homes and public infrastructure.

