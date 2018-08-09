Watch out for thunderstorms, Environment Canada warns
Toronto could be hit with more powerful thunderstorms on Thursday.
Many in the city still cleaning up after major storm on Tuesday night
Toronto could be hit with more powerful thunderstorms on Thursday.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 1:15 p.m., even though the afternoon and evening forecast only calls for a 40 per cent chance of rain.
On Tuesday night, parts of the city were hammered by torrential rain that lasted for more than an hour. That led to widespread flooding, damaging both private homes and public infrastructure.