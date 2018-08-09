Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto has ended, Environment Canada says

Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto has ended, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada ended their severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.

Many in the city still cleaning up after major storm on Tuesday night

CBC News ·
A severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada for Toronto has ended. Parts of Toronto are still recovering from Tuesday night's downpour, which overwhelmed part of the Rogers Centre parking lot. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)

As of 9 p.m. Thursday evening Environment Canada ended their severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto. 

Environment Canada had issued the watch earlier Thursday evening, saying the threat of the storms was associated with a cold front moving across Southern Ontario.  

On Tuesday night, parts of the city were hammered by torrential rain that lasted for more than an hour. That led to widespread flooding, damaging both private homes and public infrastructure.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us