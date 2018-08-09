Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto has ended, Environment Canada says
Many in the city still cleaning up after major storm on Tuesday night
As of 9 p.m. Thursday evening Environment Canada ended their severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.
Environment Canada had issued the watch earlier Thursday evening, saying the threat of the storms was associated with a cold front moving across Southern Ontario.
On Tuesday night, parts of the city were hammered by torrential rain that lasted for more than an hour. That led to widespread flooding, damaging both private homes and public infrastructure.