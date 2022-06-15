Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Toronto, Durham regions
A severe thunderstorm warning issued for a large swath of the Greater Toronto Area by Environment Canada on Wednesday has ended.
Earlier warnings for Peel, York region have also ended
The weather agency said its meteorologists were initially tracking a severe storm capable of producing up to nickel-sized hail.
At 11 a.m., Environment Canada said all severe thunderstorm warnings in the region have ended.
