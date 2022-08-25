Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Halton, Peel

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Halton and Peel on Thursday afternoon. The federal weather agency has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.

People should watch for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, the agency warned.

Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing strong winds and heavy rain, Environment Canada said. It expects heavy downpours with 70 to 90 km/h wind gusts.

The thunderstorms are expected to last throughout the afternoon and evening.

Warnings and watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable to develop storms that can produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.