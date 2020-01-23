What would you do for free Toronto Raptors tickets?

This week in 1999, 4,000 fans lined up for free exhibition game seats; first-come, first-served.

When the doors opened, fans pushed and shoved their way into the former Skydome. Some were injured when glass doors shattered.

Even the fans who did get a seat complained as they discovered the promotion only applied to the upper deck, while in the lower deck, there were plenty of empty seats.

This is a part of our Toronto-centric #tbt, which offers a weekly look back at some key moments in the city's history.