When Toronto Raptors fans fought for free tickets
This week in 1999, 4,000 fans lined up for free exhibition game seats; first-come, first-served. When the doors opened, fans pushed and shoved their way into the stadium. Some were injured when glass doors shattered.
In 1999, 4,000 Raptors fans fought for seats, and some were injured in the chaos
What would you do for free Toronto Raptors tickets?
This week in 1999, 4,000 fans lined up for free exhibition game seats; first-come, first-served.
When the doors opened, fans pushed and shoved their way into the former Skydome. Some were injured when glass doors shattered.
Even the fans who did get a seat complained as they discovered the promotion only applied to the upper deck, while in the lower deck, there were plenty of empty seats.
This is a part of our Toronto-centric #tbt, which offers a weekly look back at some key moments in the city's history.
