3-year-old child dies following last week's Brampton house fire

A three-year-old girl who was originally listed in critical but stable condition after an overnight fire at a Brampton home last week has died, Ontario's fire marshal says.

At a news conference Thursday, Fire Marshal Jon Pegg said the person who died last weekend after the fire was the child's mother. One other person remains in hospital in serious condition.

Pegg said the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but said there were no smoke alarms on the first storey of the home or the basement level where the family lived.

Investigators did find smoke alarms on the second and third floors of the home, and Peg said they are being sent for testing to confirm whether or not they were working at the time of the fire.

"I can't speculate on what the findings will eventually reveal … there are still months of work ahead before we conclude our investigation," said Pegg.

Brampton Fire Platoon Chief Michael Wait​e said last week that firefighters were met with "heavy fire conditions" on arrival at the home, which is in the area of Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road.