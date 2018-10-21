3-week-old baby girl dies in hospital after alleged assault

Toronto police say they expect to upgrade charges against the father of a three-week-old girl who died Sunday in hospital to second-degree murder.

The 29-year-old Toronto man was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He appeared in court on Friday.

On Thursday, police were called to the area of Pharmacy and Danforth Avenues shortly before 11 a.m. When officers arrived, Toronto paramedics were treating the baby, who had obvious signs of trauma.

The infant was taken to hospital and was placed on life support.

The girl was pronounced dead on Sunday, police said.

A postmortem that was to he held on Monday was pushed to Tuesday.

Initially, police reported that the girl was three months old. Later, they confirmed to CBC News that the child was three weeks old.