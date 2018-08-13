Skip to Main Content
Three victims in hospital after shooting at Jane and Wilson gas station
Three victims in hospital after shooting at Jane and Wilson gas station

Three victims are in hospital after a shooting at a gas station at Jane and Wilson early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 1 a.m. Monday

Three people are in hospital after gunshots rang out at a gas station at Jane and Wilson early Monday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 1 a.m. One man was shot while pumping gas, according to Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu. A second man was found in the nearby intersection, also suffering from a gunshot wound, she said.

Paramedics transported both victims to hospital, she said.

A third victim, a woman, walked into hospital with a gunshot wound.

All victims are expected to survive, Sidhu said.

Multiple gunshots were fired during the incident, she said, adding that police set up a command post to co-ordinate the investigation.

Investigators were not immediately releasing suspect information, she said. But multiple people were seen fleeing the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and seeking surveillance camera footage.

