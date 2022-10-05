3 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Toronto
Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Tuesday, Toronto police say.
Crash happened at Markham Road and Finch Avenue East
Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Tuesday, Toronto police say.
The crash happened in the intersection of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at 5:52 p.m.
All three people were taken to trauma centres.
Police closed roads in the area as officers investigated the crash.