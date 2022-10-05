Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
3 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Toronto

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Crash happened at Markham Road and Finch Avenue East

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough that sent three people to hospital on Tuesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Tuesday, Toronto police say.

The crash happened in the intersection of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at 5:52 p.m.

All three people were taken to trauma centres.

Police closed roads in the area as officers investigated the crash.

