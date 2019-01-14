Woman, 70, dead after 3-vehicle collision in Vaughan

A 70-year-old woman has died after a collision involving three vehicles in Vaughan on Monday morning.

Police were called to Islington Avenue and Sonoma Boulevard, just south of Major Mackenzie Drive West around 7 a.m.

The woman was found without vital signs at the scene, where she later died, Const. Andy Pattenden with York Regional Police told CBC Toronto.

Islington Avenue will be closed for several hours in both directions at Sonoma Boulevard to Turning Leaf Drive. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Two other drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Islington Avenue will be closed for several hours in both directions at Sonoma Boulevard to Turning Leaf Drive, just north of Rutherford Road while police investigate.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash, but police are asking witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward.