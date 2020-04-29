3 staff members at city-run emergency child-care centre test positive for COVID-19

Three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a licensed child-care centre for children of essential workers, the City of Toronto said on Tuesday.

The Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre, one of seven emergency child-care centres run by the city that provide care for children of critical service workers, has suspended its services for 14 days. It is located near Davenport Road and Avenue Road.

The centre will undergo a deep cleaning and reopen only with the approval of Toronto Public Health (TPH), the city said in a news release on Tuesday night.

Two other staff members and two children who attend the centre are waiting for test results.

The city said it is continuing to notify families of children who use the child-care centre.

All staff members and the 58 children who went to the centre from April 21 to 28 are being asked to stay home for two weeks from their last day at the centre.

They will be excluded from all Toronto emergency child-care centres during this time as a precaution, the city said.

The city said Toronto Children's Services has been implementing enhanced infection prevention and control procedures at the centres that meet public health guidelines.

These procedures include small group sizes for rooms, daily screening, which includes temperature checks of children and staff, and the development of enhanced infection prevention policies and procedures approved by TPH.

"Children's Services, in conjunction with Toronto Public Health, will be reviewing any other procedures that may be put in place to ensure the health and safety of families," the city added.

The city's remaining six emergency child care centres will continue to operate. They are: