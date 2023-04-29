Man arrested after attacking 3 'random' people, Toronto police say
Two people went to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries caused by an "edged weapon," police say.
Police say attacks happened near Runnymede Road and Annette Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three random people on Saturday.
Anyone with information on the attacks are asked to contact investigators.