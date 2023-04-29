Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man arrested after attacking 3 'random' people, Toronto police say

Two people went to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries caused by an "edged weapon," police say.

Police say attacks happened near Runnymede Road and Annette Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of the vehicle.
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three random people on Saturday. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three random people on Saturday.

Toronto police say the attacks happened near Runnymede Road and Annette Street around 12:30 a.m. 

Two people went to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries caused by an "edged weapon," police say.

Anyone with information on the attacks are asked to contact investigators.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now