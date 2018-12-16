Mississauga house fire sends family to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire in a Mississauga home early Sunday, paramedics say.
Peel paramedics say the family was taken to hospital in stable condition
Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire in a Mississauga home early Sunday, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to an address on Steepbank Crescent, near Fieldgate Drive and Bloor Street, at about 4:30 a.m.
A man, woman and child suffering smoke inhalation were taken to a local hospital, according to Joe Korstanje, a field supervisor for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.
"The fire woke them from their sleep and they were able to get out. They're a very lucky family," he said.
"It was a fairly significant house fire."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.