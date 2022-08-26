Triple-stabbing in North York leaves 2 without vital signs, police say

Three people have been injured in a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue in the city's north end.

Police say a call came in around 3:30 p.m. reporting an altercation between a man and a woman in which the woman had been stabbed and had serious injuries.

Once police arrived on scene, they said they found three people with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed. Two of the victims had no vital signs.

Police say they have one man in custody and they do not believe there is anyone else to locate. They have closed the area to investigate and expect to release additional information later on Friday.