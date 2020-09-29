3 people sent to hospital in serious condition following assault in Mississauga
Suspect fled the scene and has been located by police
Three people were sent to hospital in serious condition following an assault in Mississauga Monday evening, Peel police say.
According to police, officers received a call for a disturbance around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road East and Ponytrail Drive.
Officers located three victims who had been assaulted by a known suspect.
Police warned that the suspect, a man in his thirties, had fled the scene and may have been armed with a weapon.
The suspect was located by officers a short time later, and police say there are currently no other outstanding suspects.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
DISTURBANCE:<br>- Area of Ponytrail Dr/Burnhamthorpe Rd E in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> <br>- 3 victims assaulted by a known suspect<br>- Suspect has since fled & may be armed with a weapon<br>- Suspect is male, white, in his 30's, 5'8", dark brown hair and has blue shirt<br>- C/R at 10:19 pm<br>- PR20-0315587—@PeelPolice