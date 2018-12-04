3 pedestrians die after being struck on GTA roads Tuesday

Three pedestrians were killed in separate incidents across the GTA on Tuesday — two of them in Mississauga, the other in Scarborough, police say.

In the first incident, a 79-year-old woman died after being hit by a truck in Mississauga, according to Peel police.

The truck struck the woman as she walked on a roadway near Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"How exactly that happened is still ... under investigation by officers from our major collision bureau," said Const. Akhil Mooken.

Police say the truck was coming from a nearby construction site, and the victim was a local resident.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Mooken added.

All roads have been re-opened since the crash.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> on scene of a collision involving a pedestrian at Dorcas St/Minotola Av in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a>. Female pedestrian has succumbed to injuries. Major Collision Bureau is attending. Witnesses are asked to call 905-453-2121 ext. 3710. <a href="https://t.co/dszQ8UIjXd">pic.twitter.com/dszQ8UIjXd</a> —@PeelPoliceMedia

And shortly before 8 p.m. Peel Regional Police were called to another collision in the area of Dundas and Erindale Station.

Officers said the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in the area of Dundas/Erindale Station<br>Female has succumbed to injuries and was pronounced on scene<br>Major Collision Bureau attending<br>Please avoid area.<br>Call received 7:46pm <a href="https://t.co/MHi0vtbscN">pic.twitter.com/MHi0vtbscN</a> —@PeelPoliceMedia

In the third incident, police said a male pedestrian, believed to be in his 60s, was killed in a collision in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Dorcot Avenue at 7 p.m. for reports of a collision

The man was found with vital signs absent and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Roads in the area have been closed as police investigate.