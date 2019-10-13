3 pedestrians injured in Scarborough hit and run, baby in life-threatening condition

A baby is in life-threatening condition after three pedestrians were struck in a hit and run in Scarborough on Sunday, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred in the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10:50 a.m.

Toronto police said paramedics rushed the baby to trauma centre in an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics said they took two adults to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The vehicle involved, described as grey-coloured Dodge Journey, has fled the scene and was last seen travelling southbound on Pharmacy Avenue.

Police said the driver is believed to a white male.

Officers have closed the intersection as they reconstruct the collision.

Motorists should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes, police added.