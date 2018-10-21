3-month-old dies in hospital after alleged assault

Toronto police say they're investigating the death of a three-month-old girl who died in hospital Sunday after an alleged assault.

On Thursday, police responded to a call in the area of Pharmacy and Danforth avenues, shortly before 11 a.m. where paramedics were treating the child who had obvious signs of trauma.

The infant was taken to hospital and was placed on life support.

The girl succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday, police say.

A 29-year-old Toronto man was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He appeared in court on Friday.

A postmortem will be held on Monday, and police say that the charges will be reevaluated based on the results.