3 men seriously wounded in shooting near Queen and Ossington

Three men were seriously injured in a shooting in the west end early Monday, Toronto paramedics say.

The shooting occurred in the intersection of Queen Street West and Brookfield Street, west of Ossington Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m.

The three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Members of Toronto police's emergency task force were called to search the area for suspects. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

All three were taken to hospital.

Police have taped off a large crime scene as officers investigate.

Members of Toronto police's emergency task force were called to search the area for suspects.