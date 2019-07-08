Skip to Main Content
3 men seriously wounded in shooting near Queen and Ossington
Toronto

3 men seriously wounded in shooting near Queen and Ossington

Three men were seriously injured in a shooting in the west end early Monday, Toronto paramedics say.

Shooting occurred near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
A Toronto police officer shines a flashlight on the ground as he searches for evidence following a shooting near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue early Monday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Three men were seriously injured in a shooting in the west end early Monday, Toronto paramedics say.

The shooting occurred in the intersection of Queen Street West and Brookfield Street, west of Ossington Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m.

The three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Members of Toronto police's emergency task force were called to search the area for suspects. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

All three were taken to hospital.

Police have taped off a large crime scene as officers investigate. 

Members of Toronto police's emergency task force were called to search the area for suspects.

Toronto police officers from a number of divisions attended the scene to help in the investigation. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|