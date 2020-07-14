3 men injured, 2 seriously, in North York plaza shooting

Three men were injured, two seriously, after a shooting in a plaza in North York on Monday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West. Police received several calls about gunfire shortly after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the three injured men.

Toronto paramedics took the two in serious condition to a trauma centre. They took the other man to a local hospital.

Police said all three suffered gunshots to their lower bodies. Their ages were not released.

Const. Rob Reid, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers have not found any firearms at the scene.

Reid said police have also not determined a motive for the shooting.

Investigators are looking for eyewitnesses, CCTV footage and dashboard camera footage, Reid said. Anyone with information is urged to call 31 division.

Several Toronto police vehicles are parked near the scene of a triple shooting in North York. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)