3 men taken to hospital after their ladder touched electrical wires at work site

Three men were taken to hospital on Monday night after a ladder they were standing on touched electrical wires, Toronto police and paramedics say.

One man was initially in critical condition, but was stabilized by paramedics en route to hospital and is now in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to Nicole Rodrigues, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

A second man was seriously injured, while a third man suffered minor injuries, she added.

The industrial accident happened in the area of Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, near Oakwood Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the site after 6 p.m.