3 males seriously wounded after shooting in northwest Toronto

Three males were seriously wounded early Sunday after a shooter opened fire on a vehicle in northwest Toronto, police say.

The shooting occurred on Trethewey Drive, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police were called to the area shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving reports of several gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the three males, all suffering from gunshot wounds, and a vehicle with shattered windows. Shell casings were found nearby.

Stray bullets also hit a nearby residential building, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Blood was splattered on the ground outside an apartment building following the shooting. There was also broken glass. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC )

The three were taken to trauma centres, according to Chris Staley, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Hopkinson said the injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. He declined to release the age of the victims.

A stretch of Jane Street, which was closed as officers investigated, has been reopened.

No suspect information has been released.