3 males seriously wounded after shooting in northwest Toronto

Three males were seriously wounded early Sunday after a shooter opened fire on a vehicle in northwest Toronto, police say.

The shooting occurred on Tretheway Drive, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police were called to the area shortly after 4 a.m.

Stray bullets also hit a nearby residential building, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the three males, all suffering from gunshot wounds, and a vehicle with shattered windows. Shell casings were found on the ground.

The three were taken to trauma centres, according to Chris Staley, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Hopkinson said the injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

No ages have been released.

A stretch of Jane Street is closed as officers investigate.

No suspect information has been released.