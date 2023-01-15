Toronto police investigate east end shooting after 3 men hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's east end Saturday evening after finding one person with gunshot wounds and learning two others went to hospital for similar injuries.

Acting Insp. Jason Albanese says officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just before 5 p.m. ET.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was taken to hospital in stable condition, Albanese said.

Afterward, police found evidence of gunfire and shell casings on the parking lot of 1441 Lawrence East Avenue.

"We believe that's where the shooting occurred," said Albanese.

Not certain all shootings are linked

At 5:17 p.m., Albanese said, officers were advised two other people went to hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of them, a 26-year-old man, is in hospital in stable condition. The other, a 30-year-old man, is in serious condition, Albanese said.

Police don't know if all three gunshot victims are related to the same shooting.

"At this point it's a little too early for us to say these two incidents are linked to one another, but it's certainly something we're exploring throughout the investigation," said Albanese.

Expect police in the area

No suspects have been identified, Albanese said.

"We are in the area canvassing at the moment, trying to determine exactly who is responsible for this."

Albanese says police have sectioned off parts of 1441 Lawrence East Avenue and 1840 Victoria Park Avenue. Residents can expect "disruption" in the area while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.