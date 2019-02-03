Skip to Main Content
3 injured in overnight crash in Scarborough
New

3 injured in overnight crash in Scarborough

Three people were injured early Sunday in a crash in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

Collision occurred near Kingston Road and Hunt Club Drive

CBC News ·
Three people were injured in a crash early Sunday near Kingston Road and Hunt Club Drive in Scarborough. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Three people were injured early Sunday in a crash in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Kingston Road and Hunt Club Drive around 3 a.m.

Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while one person suffered minor injuries, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

One person was taken to a trauma centre while the other two were taken to local hospitals.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us