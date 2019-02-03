New
3 injured in overnight crash in Scarborough
Three people were injured early Sunday in a crash in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.
Collision occurred near Kingston Road and Hunt Club Drive
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Kingston Road and Hunt Club Drive around 3 a.m.
Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while one person suffered minor injuries, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.
One person was taken to a trauma centre while the other two were taken to local hospitals.