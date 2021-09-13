Skip to Main Content
Toronto

3 east end schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases, Toronto Public Health says

Toronto Public Health says Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary, and West Hill Collegiate Institute have all been linked to outbreaks of the virus.

TPH also investigating several other COVID-19 cases in city's school communities

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Public Health says three east end Toronto schools — Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary, and West Hill Collegiate Institute — have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Three schools in Toronto have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary, and West Hill Collegiate Institute have all been linked to outbreaks of the virus.

All three schools are in Toronto's east end.

The public health unit says it's investigating and is working with the schools to notify those affected.

Anyone linked to the cases will be asked to stay home and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says it's also investigating several other COVID-19 cases in the city's school communities.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now