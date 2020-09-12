2 males, 1 female dead, Toronto police say

Toronto police are reporting one female and two males are dead in an incident in the city's Weston neighbourhood on Saturday.

Supt. Ron Taverner said the incident was not a shooting but "some other event that caused these tragic deaths."

Police responded to a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a person being stabbed near Church Street and King George Road, near Weston Road.

Taverner said the investigating is still in its early stages and police are still trying to determine the sequence of events.

But he said police are not looking for any suspects and are not concerned for anyone's safety.

"I don't want to prejudge the outcome of what has happened," Taverner said. "But I can tell you, we are not looking for anyone at this point."

Earlier, a person was reported to have been hit by a train. Taverner said that collision is part of the investigation.

"There is an issue with a train that has taken place here. That is all part of what we are investigating."

Toronto police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.