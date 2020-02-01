3 men dead, 2 injured after shooting at Airbnb in downtown Toronto

Three men are dead and two other people are injured after a shooting at an Airbnb in a downtown Toronto condo on Friday night, police say.

The shooting happened inside a condo in the area of Bathurst Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. Police were called to the scene at 10:21 p.m. for the sound of gunshots, according to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders.

Saunders said three men died of their injuries, while a fourth person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The fifth person sustained a minor cut.

"I can tell you that multiple floors are involved," Saunders said at the scene.

Paramedics were called to this apartment building at 85 Queens Wharf Rd. (CBC)

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

More to come