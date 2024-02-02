3 people found dead at Richmond Hill home: police
Three people have been found dead in a home in Richmond Hill, police say.
Homicide unit has been notified, York Regional Police say
Three people have been found dead in a home in Richmond Hill, police say.
York Regional Police say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive near Yonge Street and Carville Road on Thursday after 4 p.m.
Police have not provided the ages of the deceased, nor commented on any relationship between them.
The homicide unit has been notified, they say.
Officers have taped off the home as they investigate.