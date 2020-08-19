Skip to Main Content
3 men found dead in Mississauga condo unit, Peel police say

Building is in area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway

Peel police are investigating after three men were found dead in a Mississauga condo unit on Wednesday afternoon. (Peel Regional Police)

Three men in their 30s have been found dead in a Mississauga condo unit on Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

The condo building is in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway. Police received a call about the suspicious deaths at 1:33 p.m.

Police say they are waiting for the coroner to arrive to the determine cause of death.

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel police, said a man woke up after an overnight get-together, where there was drinking and drugs, and found three of his friends without vital signs.

Peel paramedics were called, and when they arrived, they confirmed that the three were dead.

The man who called 911 went to a local hospital as a precaution.

