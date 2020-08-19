3 men found dead in Mississauga condo unit, Peel police say

Three men in their 30s have been found dead in a Mississauga condo unit on Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

The condo building is in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway. Police received a call about the suspicious deaths at 1:33 p.m.

Police say they are waiting for the coroner to arrive to the determine cause of death.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH:<br>- Area of Burnhamthorpe Rd/Confederation Py in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> <br>- Three adult men located deceased in a unit of a condo building<br>- Awaiting the coroner to attend to determine cause of death<br>- No further info available<br>- Call received at 1:33 p.m.<br>- PR20-0265106 —@PeelPolice

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel police, said a man woke up after an overnight get-together, where there was drinking and drugs, and found three of his friends without vital signs.

Peel paramedics were called, and when they arrived, they confirmed that the three were dead.

The man who called 911 went to a local hospital as a precaution.