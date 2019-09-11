Three councillors are calling on the city to improve pedestrian safety immediately around all major construction sites after a woman was struck and killed by a cement truck on Tuesday in midtown Toronto.

Coun. Mike Colle, Jaye Robinson and Josh Matlow will speak to reporters Wednesday evening.

The woman, 54, died at the scene near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, while trying to cross Eskine Avenue at about 10 a.m.. Toronto police said a man, 54, driving a Mack cement truck, was heading north on Yonge Street and had turned right onto Erskine when he struck the woman.

Colle is asking for a pause in development in the neighbourhood until roads in the area are made safe for pedestrians.

"That's the second death by a construction truck since January in my area. It is time for a pause in development in the Yonge-Eglinton area, which is being overwhelmed by heavy construction vehicles," Colle said in a news release on Wednesday. "We need a pause."

He said council must address the "incredible growing number of traffic safety issues" that have arisen from condo development in general and the building of the Eglinton Crosstown in particular.

Colle is asking council to adopt the following five measures: