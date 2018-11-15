Toronto police have ramped up patrols after a threat was made against a Catholic boys' private school that's at the centre of a sexual assault investigation.

Police did not disclose any information about the nature of the threat.

Officers have been stationed all around St. Michael's College School on Thursday, one day after news broke about what the school's principal calls "two very serious incidents."

The school sent a letter to parents saying it has requested Toronto police officers secure the facility for the "foreseeable future."

"The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance to us and remains our top priority," the letter states.

Police also said Thursday the prestigious private school did not notify them about the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus. Instead, the force launched an investigation into the alleged incident on Wednesday after officers were contacted by the media.

Police urge students with video of incident to delete it

St. Michael's College said Wednesday it "promptly conducted an internal investigation, including meeting individually with the students involved and their parents.

"As a result, swift and decisive disciplinary action has taken place, including expulsions," the school said in a statement.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, principal Greg Reeves said the school informed police on Monday of "two very serious incidents" that recently occurred on campus.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, however, says the school only contacted police to seek advice on how to deal with one incident that did not involve allegations of sexual assault.

De Kloet says police offered advice to the school and no further action was "taken or received."

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local media say students have reported seeing a graphic video of the assault, which was shared on social media and later removed.

Investigators said Wednesday they believe a video of the alleged assault is circulating, and warned it qualifies as child pornography.

"The video must be deleted immediately and cannot be shared with anyone," police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in a statement.