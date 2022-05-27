Police ID suspect after threat on social media against Bowmanville school

A suspect has been identified after a threat was posted on social media against Clarington Central Secondary High School in Bowmanville, Durham Regional Police say.

Police say the suspect is a male from outside the region. No information has been releaesd about the nature of the threat.

Officers were present at the school east of Toronto on Friday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

By the afternoon, police said in a tweet that investigators determined there were no safety concerns.

The threat against the school was made Thursday night, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.